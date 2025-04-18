Proud homeowner shares incredible video after transforming Home Depot shed into livable space: 'That's a whole home'

Tiny homes make the most out of their small space to create a unique and flexible living situation.

A TikTok user (@just_a_glimpse_) shared a short video showcasing a shed they purchased from Home Depot that they then transformed into a tiny house. For a tiny house, this one was quite spacious, with a whole upstairs and space for more than one bathroom, a kitchen, several bedrooms, and even patio and balcony space.

"Holy hell not even a tiny house or shed anymore that's a whole HOME," one user commented.

While this is certainly one of the bigger examples of a tiny home, tiny homes can be a great investment of time and money due to their size.

They often cost less to build since they require fewer building materials and, therefore, use less energy, saving you money on electricity, water, and other utilities.

"It's the fact people are having to buy SHEDS to make into homes bc starter homes cost more than $400k," one user lamented in the comments.

It is also easy to make use of recycled or leftover materials to build tiny homes, like what this homeowner in Victoria, Australia, did when they built their tiny home for the hit YouTube show Living Big in a Tiny House.

Tiny homes can take on any shape and size based on your needs and can be made of basically anything, from an old wind turbine to a shipping container. The possibilities are endless.

One of the best means of ensuring you avoid cluttering a tiny home with expensive furniture is to visit thrift stores, which offer a variety of inexpensive and less conventional furniture and houseware options than bigger stores.

Or for those who don't want to commit to tiny home living, shopping at thrift stores and scaling back on unnecessary — and expensive — purchases is a great way to reduce your emissions and household footprint.

