This 20-foot tiny house squeezes in a full kitchen, a double bed, and optional solar power

Access is by a staircase that also serves as storage, with built-in drawers and cupboards.

For anyone intrigued by tiny living but concerned about giving up everyday essentials, Craft House's new Mini is meant to show how much can fit into just 20 feet.

With optional solar power and room for a kitchen, bathroom, and separate bedroom, the compact home highlights how functional small-scale housing has become.

What's happening?

Starting at about $38,000, Craft House's Mini is a 20-foot model built on a triple-axle trailer, according to New Atlas.

That starting price could make it a more accessible entry point into tiny-home living, especially for buyers seeking a mobile setup for one or two people. While many tiny houses stretch much longer, this one embraces a more modest size.

Scandinavian spruce is used throughout the interior, while the outside is finished with thermally treated pine siding and a standing-seam aluminum roof. The living area remains small but can still accommodate a sofa, a few chairs and a coffee table, or even a sofa bed.

To help with daily comfort, the Mini is outfitted with underfloor heating and a mini-split air-conditioning unit for year-round temperature control.

Photo Credit: Craft House



Why do houses like these matter?

Tiny homes continue to appeal to people looking to lower housing costs, reduce maintenance, or gain more flexibility in where they live without sacrificing modern creature comforts. For example, the Mini is designed with a full kitchen, including storage cabinets, a sink, cooktop, oven, and fridge/freezer combo.

Beside it, the bathroom includes a wall-mounted sink vanity, an enclosed shower, and a standard toilet.

Upstairs, the bedroom has space for a double bed, extra storage, and a lowered platform intended to make dressing and moving around easier. Access is by a staircase that also serves as storage, with built-in drawers and cupboards.

What can I do?

Buyers looking for an affordable, tiny mobile home can choose from different materials and layouts and add solar power. A home with all of the standard features starts at $38,950.

Equally as important, potential buyers also need to be aware of the costs that aren't included in that figure. According to Craft House, some additional costs include the price of the foundation, the fee for transportation, the crane to move the home from the trailer to the foundation, and utility connections, so the final cost may depend on how customized or off-grid they want the Mini to be.

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