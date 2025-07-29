  • Home Home

Couple trades traditional home for floating 'narrowboat' tiny house: 'A house I could get used to'

by Sarah Winfrey
"Move where you want to be.”

Photo Credit: TikTok

You've heard of houseboats and you've heard of boat houses, but you may not have heard about longboat living.

Alternative House (@alternativehouses) on TikTok posts a wide variety of living options that aren't what you'd typically expect and see. They feature a number of tiny houses, transportable houses, and more.

In a recent video, they featured a couple who have moved onto a longboat in the U.K., showing some of the boat's interior as the couple talks about their lives on it.

@alternativehouses

Narrowboat tour

♬ Corazón de Rubí (El Búho Remix) - Minuk & El Buho

According to Whilton Marina in the U.K., these boats are actually called narrowboats. They are all 6 feet, 10 inches wide, which makes them perfect for navigating the canal system built throughout the U.K. People also use them for different reasons, including alternative housing options.

Downsizing, whether to a narrowboat, a tiny house, or just something smaller than you currently have, can help you save money. After all, you won't have to pay as much for heating and cooling, your taxes will likely be lower, and you'll save on things like furnishings and home care. Smaller houses are easier to clean, too, and you won't have so many things lying around that you'll have to organize.

Green America reminds us that downsizing is good for the planet, too. Using less energy means cleaner air with fewer toxins in it, and that's good for everyone and everything living on Earth.

If you're not ready to move, that's okay. Doing things like weatherizing your home, timing electricity usage for off-peak hours, and unplugging things you aren't using can lower your bills and release fewer toxic chemicals, too. Tiny house living won't work for everyone, but that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do.

Other TikTokers seemed to like the narrowboat house.

"This is definitely a house I could get used to," one user commented. "Move where you want to be."

x