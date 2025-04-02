Local builders to break ground on multimillion-dollar project to help vulnerable: 'A testament to what can be achieved when we all work together'

"We are proud to be a part of this project."

About half of young adults aging out of foster care are homeless within just six months of leaving the system. But one Georgia-based nonprofit is working to change that — and it is turning to the tiny house movement for a sustainable solution.

Bridge Builder Communities is currently developing a $5 million tiny home village for former foster youth, as reported by local news station WRDW/WAGT. The organization hopes the tiny homes will provide safe, affordable housing to young adults ages 18 to 25 transitioning from foster care into adulthood.

The Augusta-based village will also act as a supportive community, facilitating programs that teach essential life skills and offering support services in a centralized community center.

Each tiny home will be 320 square feet, featuring a main area for living and sleeping, a private bathroom, and a kitchen. Kitchens will have a two-burner induction cooktop, a microwave oven, and an apartment-size refrigerator. The nonprofit hasn't shared how many tiny homes will be constructed nor how much the homes will cost to rent.

Bridge Builder Communities adds that each tiny home will come with all the items needed to start a new home, including a new bed, linens, pots and pans, a table and chairs, and other supplies. When a resident moves on from the community, they will take all items originally in the home with them.

The community will also have a 3,500-square-foot community building as a hub for support services and community connection. The building will have a training kitchen, no-cost food and clothing, counseling and education services, and employment support. It will also be a gathering space to connect with other community members.

Georgia-based construction companies Bill Beazley Homes and Ivey Homes will work with the nonprofit to construct the tiny homes and the community building.

"The opportunity to provide housing for those in need and partner with another local builder in our community is a testament to what can be achieved when we all work together," Mark Ivey, owner of Ivey Homes, told WRDW/WAGT. "We are proud to be a part of this project — not only to build homes but to help build the futures..."

An estimated 20,000 youths age out of foster care each year when they turn 18 — or, in some states, 21. When young adults age out of the system, they lose access to financial, educational, and social supports offered through the child welfare system. And this lack of support can prove to be detrimental.

According to Bridge Builder Communities, in addition to the 50% of teens aging out of foster care being homeless in six months, a sizable 20% of those people are instantly homeless.

The National Foster Youth Institute reports that this instability can lead to higher rates of unemployment, mental health challenges, early pregnancies, low educational attainment, and incarceration. Four years after aging out, 50% of transition age youth have no earnings — and those who do have an average annual income of $7,500.

Bridge Builders chose a tiny house village to provide young people with the independence of having their own living space while keeping construction and future maintenance costs low. Going tiny also allows the nonprofit to maximize its impact on available land.

"Tiny homes were chosen after considering many options to develop a safe and affordable community," the Bridge Builder Communities website reads. "They are a manageable size for young adults learning to live independently."

But tiny living also has notable environmental benefits. Tiny homes typically consume much less energy for heating, cooling, and lighting compared to traditional homes. Reducing energy usage not only lowers monthly utility costs, but can also help the environment by decreasing reliance on dirty energy sources. And that can help provide a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

