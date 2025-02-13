  • Home Home

Small community unites to build tiny home village for homeless students: 'They're not forgotten'

There are 1,900 unhoused children in Cobb County schools, including 500 in Marietta.

by Mike Taylor
There are 1,900 unhoused children in Cobb County schools, including 500 in Marietta.

Photo Credit: Emmanuel’s Village

Unhoused students in one of Atlanta's largest suburbs will have a place to live thanks to the generosity of their community.

Nonprofit organizations and volunteers in Marietta are working to raise $3 million to build 15 tiny homes for students and their families, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The program, which was approved by the city in December, is a partnership between home décor company Glory Haus and MUST Ministries. The tiny home community will be called Emmanuel's Village.

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Emmanuel means God is with us. For many of the homeless, they feel like the community's given up on them, their families have given up on them. Some even feel like God's given up on them," Kevin Pounds of MUST Ministries said. "We just want these families to know we care about them, and God cares about them, and they're not forgotten."

Pounds told Fox 5 there are 1,900 unhoused children in Cobb County schools, including 500 in Marietta.

They will be able to live in the transitional housing for up to two years, and the site will feature a playground and gardens.

Watch now: Company turns wood from torn-down urban buildings into heirloom-quality furniture

MUST also operates the Hope House, an emergency shelter with 136 beds, and other housing programs. Its neighborhood pantry, workforce development initiative, clothing centers, and more provide vital assistance to the community.

One in six children live in poverty, according to the American Psychological Association, which most predominantly affects American Indian, Alaska Native, Black, and Hispanic people. Kids who experience homelessness develop learning deficits, poor social-emotional functioning, and behavioral and health issues, among other problems.

The vision for Emmanuel's Village is to offer long-term help and to keep people from reaching those dire straits.

"Those people lining up at the shelter represent people who have hit rock bottom. They have nowhere else to go, and this is kind of an upstream solution to prevent families from getting in that situation," Pounds told Fox 5.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x