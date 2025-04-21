Homeowner sparks envy with breathtaking after-dark stroll inside cozy tiny home: 'I would die to live here'

It's easy to look at tiny homes and wonder how they fit everything a person needs.

TikToker Katie Grace Magness (@Katelyngrace1628) showed her followers exactly how these homes work when she gave them a virtual tour of her tiny home at night. The video shows the living area, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Everything is so cozy, and it's easy to see how she has plenty of space.

According to Bankrate, tiny homes have quite a few cost benefits. They are cheaper to build, and everything from appliances to taxes and permits are more affordable than they are for traditional homes. Insurance can vary by what kind of policy you want, but since the value of the home is lower, it makes sense that that would be lower, too. These homes also don't need as much energy, so you'd spend less on that, as well.

Keep Massachusetts Beautiful says that tiny homes have environmental benefits, too. They use a lot less energy than traditional homes, and that doesn't even factor in that they require fewer materials and are often eco-focused.

If a tiny home just won't work for you, that's OK. There are other ways to cut costs and help the planet. If you have your own house, you can install solar panels to lower your energy footprint. You can also try to use more energy at low-demand times of day or use a fan for more of your cooling needs. Just because you can't move into a tiny house today doesn't mean there's nothing you can do to lower your cost of living and help Earth.

TikTok commenters loved this tiny home.

"I would die to live here. It's so cute," one said.

"Love your home!! Looks so peaceful!!" someone else wrote.

"I could live here. 100%," another user stated.

