Local business owners turn sheds into tiny homes for hurricane survivors — here's how they're helping those in need

Hurricane Helene caused a massive amount of damage across the Southeast when it hit in September — nearly $60 billion worth in North Carolina alone, according to official figures. However, it also led to some inspiring stories of people coming to the aid of those who had suddenly lost their homes.

One such story, recently reported by Tulsa, Oklahoma's Fox 23, involved local business owners donating six sheds that had been converted into tiny homes — complete with generators, heating, and air conditioning — to people whose homes had been destroyed.

Deciding to donate the tiny homes was one thing, but actually getting them to the people in need and setting them up in mountainous terrain was another matter entirely.

"You don't just go set them down like you do here at this lot," said JD Perry, who owns Easy Storage Solutions and Perry's Transport. "It's on the side of hills and valleys and rough terrain some of it, so sometimes it takes all day to get a building delivered out there."

Bryan Muzzy, owner of QB Transport, said: "Not just the houses and stuff, but the actual dirt was gone. And not just houses, cars but infrastructure; we're talking gas lines, water lines, electric lines, everything gone — roads. So, when they're saying, 'Everything is gone' down there, that's what they mean. Pictures and video just doesn't do it justice.

"... Great community around here. The shed community guys that build these things, they have hearts to help whoever, wherever."

Other examples of heartwarming stories that came out of this devastating climate disaster included a nonprofit bringing solar energy to communities in need — ensuring a reliable, low-cost clean energy source is available — as well as home improvement retailer Lowe's donating 100 temporary tiny homes and country star Dolly Parton donating $1 million from her personal bank account.

Stories such as these highlight the fact that in the face of increasingly frequent and deadly climate disasters, one of the greatest resources we have is people who come together to help each other in times of need.

