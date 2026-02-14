  • Home Home

Proud homeowner gives inside look at charming tiny home: 'Sweet little setup'

"It looks very comfortable."

by Audrey Brewer
A homeowner shared a look inside the tiny home they purchased as a getaway from everyday life.

In Reddit's r/tinyhomes, the original poster included several exterior and interior photos of their home located in a tiny home community in northern Georgia.

The OP explained that "it's become our second home and a place where we slow down and rewind," noting that year-round residency is available in the community. 

In the comments, they shared details of the home build, including starting with a gravel lot before adding a concrete pad and then adding their park model home. They also added landscaping and a gazebo, transforming it into their "escape from the city."

The park model is a type of tiny home that is under 400 square feet and built to specific standards that classify it as a recreational vehicle, per RV Travel. Their smaller size avoids certain zoning and housing regulations, and it makes them more affordable.

Tiny homes, whatever style, are becoming increasingly popular as second homes and primary residences for thousands of people. They can be fully customizable while still saving money on construction materials since fewer are being used. 

Smaller homes also often mean lower utility bills, as they need less energy to power, heat, and cool, making them an affordable option. 

The OP noted that they use two minisplits for heating and cooling. Minisplits are an energy-efficient option that cuts down on energy waste by forgoing ductwork that can account for 30% of energy consumption, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Multiple people have demonstrated the benefits of tiny homes. A couple in Texas has a park model home that they designed to have full-size furniture and a stunning outdoor space. 

Tiny homes may not be for everyone, but the lessons in maximizing space and increasing energy efficiency by downsizing are still worth exploring.

Redditors in the comments loved the OP's charming little oasis.

"What a sweet little set up," one person wrote.

Another added, "It looks very comfortable and low upkeep. Nice!"

