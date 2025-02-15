Divorced mom turns old caravan into a dreamy coastal home — and now everyone wants one

"I can't see myself leaving tiny house life anytime soon."

A single mom of two based in Victoria, Australia, is embracing tiny home living in a dream location near the ocean.

As AutoEvolution reported, Briony converted an old caravan after her divorce and upgraded it into an off-grid, luxurious home that accommodates all her needs.

Briony's tiny home, which is parked on private property, is 31 feet long and eight feet wide. It has a spacious, single-level layout with high ceilings, light hues, and large windows.

The tiny home's metal cladding hides the gutters and fixtures, giving it a seamless look. The interior offers a bedroom, bathroom, open-space kitchen, kitchen island that doubles as a dining space, lounging area, sliding glass doors, and workspace.

Briony loves to cook and desired a multi-functional space with the kitchen as a focal point and space to host dinner guests and work from home. The kitchen is fully equipped with essential appliances, including a small fridge, microwave, two-burner cooktop, dishwasher, and coffeemaker.

Another important feature of Briony's home is her resort-style bedroom, which is separated from the grand room with a partial wall and prioritizes spaciousness with glass doors and walls.

Meanwhile, the home's spa-like bathroom has high-end finishes, including a lighted resin washbasin and a backlit oval mirror. Briony plans to replace the composting toilet with an incinerating one soon.

Design-wise, her tiny home has a luxury coastal aesthetic that's cozy and well-appointed for full-time living. By making the most of small-scale living, Briony can live simply and stylishly while supporting her financial stability and mental health.

Tiny home living is an excellent option for many people looking to save money, live more sustainably, and embrace minimalism. In a tiny home, you can dramatically reduce your energy usage and costs while living affordably and customizing your lifestyle.

By going off-grid and running on clean energy, tiny homes can be designed to be self-sufficient and resilient when faced with extreme weather events. Innovators have developed some amazing tiny home floor plans and features using a "less is more" approach to maximize space to your advantage.

"I can't see myself leaving tiny house life anytime soon," Briony said in an interview with Bryce Langston, creator and host of the web series Living Big in a Tiny House.

"It is a real masterpiece that you've accomplished here," Bryce told Briony.

