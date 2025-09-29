Artist shares inside look at multifunctional tiny home with elevator bed: 'Masterfully designed'

"Everything I have in my house, it all has a purpose."

After her divorce in 2012, artist Kari Gale moved out of her large home and learned a lesson in minimalism. She walked some pilgrimage routes accompanied by only the necessities. Her journeys gave her a new perspective on material items.

In 2018, she moved into her tiny house.

She gave a tour of her Japanese- and Scandinavian-style home on the YouTube channel Tiny House Expedition.

The tiny home covers just under 200 square feet. Despite its size, Kari's home features a living space, a dining area, a workspace, a kitchen, an elevator bed that drops over her couch, and a movable wardrobe that conceals her shower.

The ceilings are high to suit her size — she is 6 feet, 3 inches tall — and the storage is ample enough for her necessities and artwork.

All that she has stored is meaningful and practical. "Everything I have in my house — it all has a purpose," she said.

Kari's intentional way of life keeps her home clutter-free and saves her money on a mortgage or rent. She paid around $70,000 to build her tiny home and pays a small fee to her friend, whose property she lives on.

According to Tiny Homes LTD, the upfront costs of a tiny home and land are the biggest expenses associated with this lifestyle. Consumers in tiny homes save money in the long run on bills, as they use less energy in their small spaces.

Less energy use, the U.S. Department of Energy says, reduces the carbon footprints of tiny-home livers like Kari and their reliance on nonrenewable fossil fuels.

For even more savings, tiny-home seekers could install solar panels to decrease their energy use even more.

Solar panels, in fact, can bring a consumer's energy bills down to near $0. EnergySage offers a free tool for price comparisons and quotes from vetted installers, potentially saving them up to $10,000.

Just like a tiny home, solar panels are most expensive upfront, but what follows an installation is lifelong savings.

Simple living does not have to be a bore, and Kari shows consumers that in her house tour. Commenters were amazed by the innovative space.

One complimented: "Her tiny home is masterfully designed, and she has minimalized her life in a way that makes it really work."

"This is one of the most unique tiny homes," another said.

