Gen Z woman leaves apartment, builds a 300-square-foot tiny home on her parents' land for $45,000

"I can steal my parents' milk and eggs whenever I want."

A Gen Zer's tiny-home tour is drawing attention online for a housing workaround that feels both practical and aspirational: moving out of an apartment and into a 300-square-foot home built on family land.

As housing costs continue to rise, the novel setup is also causing debate.

What happened?

As Upworthy reported, a YouTuber and social media influencer named Annie Rose recently appeared on the YouTube channel Tiny House Giant Journey to show viewers the small home she built on her parents' property — a project that cost about $45,000, according to Upworthy.

She said she tried apartment living first, but soon decided it wasn't the right fit.

Rose explained: "[I] realized very quickly that it didn't feel permanent enough. It was a lot of money leaving me and it didn't feel like I was investing toward my future."

During the tour, Rose says the design was purchased on Etsy, and that within a few months, it became a finished tiny house with a loft bed, kitchen, living area, and dining space.

One line from the tour stood out: "I don't pay rent. I can steal my parents' milk and eggs whenever I want. And it's truly such a luxury, and it's a lot better than renting."

Why does this matter?

For people with access to family land or supportive relatives, tiny homes and accessory dwelling units can offer a lower-cost path to independence. While a $45,000 build is still a major expense, it's far below the cost of a typical single-family home in many parts of the country.

That can mean lower monthly costs, less space to maintain, and a chance to avoid continuously pouring money into rent.

At the same time, many viewers have pointed out that this kind of arrangement is simply not available to everyone.

Upworthy also noted zoning changes, which are helping more families consider backyard homes and multigenerational living arrangements as a practical answer to affordability pressures.

What are people saying?

Many commenters said they were happy for Rose while also acknowledging the privilege involved.

One wrote, "This is a luxury most people can't have, it's a true blessing you've got there!"

Another added, "Sounds great. Having emotional, physical and financially supportive parents creates that. Lucky you."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.