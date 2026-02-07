Shopper stunned after opening up purse bought at thrift store: 'Found a time capsule'

Thrift shopping is truly an adventure. Sometimes, you may come back empty-handed. But on the days that you find something, it's truly like you've found treasure.
That's exactly what happened when one Redditor bought a purse but couldn't believe what they found inside. The thrifter shared an image in r/ThriftStoreHauls of a square red purse. The next picture shows a range of vintage makeup products.
The OP said, "Thought I was buying a purse, found a time capsule inside."
The surprises included the brand Pond's, an assortment of nail polish, hair coloring sticks, and other vintage makeup. While the Redditor likely won't be able to use these products, they're like collector's items. It's hard to come by old products, so when you find them, they're truly unique surprises.
The OP also got to add the cute purse to their collection. If you like purses, you know how expensive they can be when you buy them in the store. But thrifting can help you save money and keep items out of landfills.
Even thrifting half of your purchases can save you about $100 a year. While it can be like a treasure hunt finding great deals like these, they're not uncommon.
You can even find great deals on luxury items. One thrifter found Hunter rain boots for about $10. Another savvy shopper found a Christian Dior coat for less than $11. So, while it may be a hunt, it's well worth it in the end.
Redditors in the comments were just as excited as the OP to see the treasure inside the bag.
One user said, "I can smell that second picture."
Another commented, "My grandma had that exact brown powder container."
A Redditor noted, "The Pond's containers are so lovely!! I wish they kept that style of packaging."
