Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of historic cottage project: 'A big transformation'

One homeowner showed off his English stone cottage renovation with before-and-after photos on TikTok.

Collin Sumpter (@collin_sumpter) purchased a home built in 1936 and decided to get rid of a controversial exterior feature: English ivy.

"They get into every nook and cranny, ruin storm windows, and let water into places you don't want it," he explained in the video. "They're just incredibly invasive."

With the help of his dad, he got rid of the ivy manually and without chemicals, which was dirty work. In the comments, he pointed out that you have to take them out by the roots or they'll keep growing back. He revealed he kept some of the ivy to compost.

The before-and-after photos are a world of difference as a lot of the ivy was overgrown and made the house look rundown. Now it's a beautiful, invasive-free 89-year-old house.

The problem with invasive plants is they are relentless. Once they take root, they multiply, and it's almost impossible to stop. They will outcompete natives for resources, disrupting entire ecosystems. This is why planting and nurturing native plants is so important. Not to mention it will make your life easier because they come with less of a fight and thrive in their natural environment.

Native plants require way less maintenance, water, pesticides, and fertilizer. What's not to love? They're also a godsend for pollinators who are responsible for a massive chunk of our food supply — 35% of the world's food crops, or one in every three bites, according to the USDA.

There is a negative connotation with native lawns that they look undone and aren't tidy like the manicured kelly green lawns many people are accustomed to. The truth is, you can rewild your yard in any manner you wish.

If you like a traditional lawn, try buffalo grass or clover to keep it a lively green. If you want your space to be functional, create a vegetable garden so you can feed from it too. Tapestry lawns made of wildflowers are a great way to go if you have a fondness for color. Whatever you decide, you can always start with a small patch of lawn to start benefiting before you expand.

Collin's invasive-eradicating remodel was met with five-star reviews.

"A big transformation. The place looks great," a TikToker commented.

"The stonework is beautiful. Lots of hard work getting the ivy down," wrote another.

"WOW looks great!" a third exclaimed.

