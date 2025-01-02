Shopper stunned after discovering inscription on back of bowl purchased at thrift store: 'Sells for a pretty penny'

"I admit I would have thought it was just school fundraiser art or DIY bowl kit and kept going."

There are all sorts of reasons to go thrifting, one of them being that you occasionally come across a small treasure hiding in plain sight. That's exactly what happened to a Reddit user recently.

The Redditor posted a couple of pics to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls with the header, "I finally found a Tiffany item, and it's a chicken bowl! Very rich grandma core."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first pic just shows a bowl with some drawings of chickens scribbled around the sides. Nothing special at first glance. But the second pic shows the backside, which reads, "Tiffany Roosters Made in England Exclusively for Tiffany & Co."

And just like that, it's something special. The original poster said in a reply to a comment that it only cost them $5.









What appears in the picture is a Coupe Cereal Bowl that's part of Tiffany's 1998 Rooster collection. Other pieces in the collection are selling for hundreds of dollars. Not a bad find.

The chance of coming across a gem like this is just one of the many benefits of thrifting. For starters, you can save a lot of money on everyday items like pots and pans, jackets, purses … the list is almost endless. You can also find nostalgic items or unexpected surprises.

On top of that, there's the knowledge that by purchasing previously owned items you're keeping them out of landfills where they could remain for hundreds or even thousands of years. At the same time you're reducing the need for new items to be manufactured, a process that in many cases would produce planet-warming pollution.

It's also not uncommon to find valuable items for cheap.

Other Redditors had a lot to say about this find.

One commenter alluded to the movie, and possibly the song, saying, "You can actually have breakfast on Tiffany's."

Another posted, "Great find! I looked it up, seems like it was produced in 1998 and still sells for a pretty penny!"

While another commented on their first impression of the bowl, saying, "Wow … good for you for turning that bowl over and looking for the mark. I admit I would have thought it was just school fundraiser art or DIY bowl kit and kept going.

