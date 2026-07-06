Tennessee creator turns thrifted, vintage finds into stunning room displays

"There's so many vendors inside so there's a ton to see."

Home-decor creator Kristen McGowan (@KristenMcGowan) is making a strong case for secondhand shopping after turning thrift-store and antique-mall finds into polished room displays.

The new additions look warm, layered, and intentional rather than like leftovers from someone else's house, due to McGowan's efforts.

What happened?

Instead of ending with the shopping trip, Kristen's YouTube post shows her finds back home, where she demonstrates how the pieces look once arranged in her space.

She described the video as a combination of thrifting, antiquing, and at-home styling.

"I'm taking you out thrifting and antiquing and I'm going to show you what I thrifted versus how I styled it in my home," she explained.

Her route included the Franklin Antique Mall, which she said is "one of my favorite places to go antiquing." She revealed that "there's so many vendors inside so there's a ton to see."

By matching each purchase to its eventual place in the house, she showed how secondhand pieces can be used on shelves, tabletops, and other small spaces when styled with intention.

Viewers were on board with McGowan's plan.

"Franklin is such a beautiful suburb of Nashville…..probably a gold mine for antiques and thrifting," one commented.

"I love that you show how you will style it!" another added.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can feel hit-or-miss unless shoppers can picture how an item will look outside the store. This kind of content helps bridge the gap between spotting an old object under fluorescent lights and seeing it become part of a cohesive room.

There is an environmental upside, too. Choosing secondhand keeps usable goods in circulation longer and can reduce demand for newly manufactured decor, which often comes with resource use, packaging waste, and transportation pollution.

Even swapping just a few purchases for used items can help cut clutter and waste.

What can I do?

If you want to try this approach yourself, start small. Look for versatile pieces such as frames, brass accents, baskets, side tables, ceramics, or textile art. These are items that can add character without requiring a full room makeover.

It also helps to shop with a rough plan. Bring measurements, know your color palette, and think less about what an item is doing in the store and more about where it could go in your home.

A thrifted piece often looks completely different once it's cleaned, paired with other objects, and given a clear purpose.

You can also widen your search beyond specialty vintage shops. Local thrift stores, flea markets, estate sales, and nonprofit resale spots can all be good places to find affordable home goods and everyday basics.

"I hope this cozy video gives you some thrifting and antique styling inspiration you need!!" McGowan pinned as a top comment on the video.

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