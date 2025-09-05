Shopper makes stunning discovery inside jacket purchased from thrift store: 'Huge score'

One lucky shopper found treasure in a jacket they bought at a thrift store.

Photos posted to r/Gold revealed beautiful gold bracelets with 14-karat markings. Similar jewelry retails for hundreds of dollars.

"Great score. Looks like you have at least $400 in scrap because gold is so high," one commenter wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This is not the first time a shopper has gotten dramatic steals from a thrift store. One thrifter found a 14k gold bracelet in a grab bag from a St. Vincent de Paul shop, while another found a vintage gold ring in the pocket of a thrifted handbag. Apparently, thrifting is a ticket to striking gold.

Besides the fun that comes from searching for and finding astounding items, thrifting is a satisfactory money-saving hack. One study found that thrift shoppers can save $1,760 per year (or about $150 a month) just by getting their goods secondhand.

This comes at a time when many people are seeking out cheaper goods amid price hikes from traditional and other retailers brought on by tariffs. Shoppers need a way to find high-quality products that are long-lasting and affordable. Thrifting, which repurposes quality donations that are sold at low prices, is a perfect solution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Indeed, 93% of Americans are said to shop at thrift stores because of rising prices, according to OfferUp. The report further estimated that by 2027, the recommerce market will hit $289 billion.

While rising prices are stretching shoppers around the globe, the turn toward thrifting ensures clothes, furniture, and more sticks around, providing high-quality, affordable items for everyone. As a result, the circular economy grows, reducing air, water, and soil pollution brought on by mass-produced, energy-consuming fashion and other products.

"Opting for secondhand items allows consumers to reduce their demand for new production," Thrive, a sustainability research publication, wrote. "As a result, this leads to increased conservation of our precious resources and minimises the environmental footprint associated with textile manufacturing."

Thrifters were stunned by the OP's discovery.

"Awesome find," one wrote. "Go buy a lottery ticket while you're at it."

Another stated, "Looks real for sure. Huge score."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.