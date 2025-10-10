Shopper shares beautiful before-and-after photos after cleaning up vintage item purchased at thrift store: 'From an ugly duckling to a swan'

"Thank you so much for sharing!"

A thrift shopper's $2.49 gamble has turned into a priceless treasure — and the internet can't stop admiring the results.

In a viral Reddit post, one user showed off an incredible before-and-after transformation of a vintage Elgin wristwatch pulled from a thrift store "grab bag."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Initially scratched and dull, the 1960s-era timepiece looked destined for the junk drawer. But after some patient polishing with Flitz paste and a touch of Polywatch, the once-cloudy acrylic crystal gleamed like new.

"Found this in a thrift store grab bag for $2.49 and cleaned it up a bit. My new favorite watch," the proud owner wrote.

The watch appears to house a Swiss Elgin ebauche movement, likely dating between 1964 and 1967, according to commenters who chimed in with expertise. While not a high-end collectible, the stainless-steel case and clean black dial make it a standout — especially given its bargain price.

As one commenter put it, "Can't believe you got it for less than the price of a coffee."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling daily wellness products made with pure ingredients Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, save 30% off wprobiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

This unexpected score highlights one of thrifting's biggest thrills: hidden valuables tucked inside boxes, drawers, or grab bags. From designer clothes to rare coins and vintage electronics, thrift store shoppers routinely unearth items worth many times their purchase price — all while keeping usable goods out of landfills.

Redditors were quick to cheer the transformation.

"From an ugly duckling to a swan," one fan wrote.

Another marveled, "First pic was very meh. Second pic blew me away!"

One simply summed it up: "That is a gorgeous watch now. Thank you so much for sharing!"

For anyone inspired, this thrift-store miracle is a reminder that a little polish — and a sharp eye — can turn a forgotten trinket into a daily favorite.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.