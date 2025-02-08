Thrifter stumbles onto mind-blowing find while shopping with daughter: 'Shut the front door'

  • Home Home

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Everyone loves a good full-circle moment, and one Reddit user just had one at a thrift store that left them in shock. The post in r/thriftstorehauls is an update to a viral post showing off a 1980s 200-foot roll of holographic adhesive they scored at a thrift store.

Well, the thrifting gods have smiled upon them once again. In their update less than a month later, they shared that they stumbled across a Cricut machine — a popular crafting device that, funnily enough, is exactly what a fellow Redditor initially recommended for using the adhesive.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP responded in that first thread, saying they didn't have one, to which another commenter responded, "Let's manifest your next thrift find together then."

Talk about thrifting fate!

Anyone who's ever searched for a Cricut machine knows they don't come cheap. A new Cricut Explore Air 2 retails for over $200 at Michaels (though prices can vary with sales). It's proof that if you're patient (and maybe just a little lucky), thrift stores can deliver just what you need at a great price. In the OP's photo, you can see the machine is being sold for $24.49.

Buying secondhand not only saves you money but also keeps perfectly good items out of landfills. In 2018, the U.S. generated about 12 million tons of furniture and household waste, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Sadly, a lot of this could have been repurposed instead of thrown away.

Watch now: Staples executive shares smart tactic used to build loyalty among customers

Thrifting can also lead to finding some rare or even luxury treasures. Thrifters across the U.S. have stumbled upon some amazing secondhand shopping finds, like the shopper who scored a haul of designer items or another who took home a thrifted vintage Gucci dish for less than $2. 

If you're looking to score your own jackpot thrift find, learn more about thrifting tips and how you can save by shopping secondhand.

Reddit users were stunned by the luck of it all. 

"Shut the front door!!!!" wrote one user. 

