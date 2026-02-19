  • Home Home

Shopper makes surprising discovery after opening purse bought at thrift store: 'Found all of these inside'

Experts in the comments were excited.

by Brianne Nemiroff
One lucky thrifter was stunned after finding valuable vintage coins hidden in a purse.

Photo Credit: iStock

Thrift store items with compartments or pockets can be chock-full of surprises, potentially increasing the value of your purchase. 

One shopper shared their unexpected find with a niche Reddit community.

"I thrifted a purse about a year ago," they told r/Coins. "Today I found it and found all of these inside! Not sure what to do or what I'll do, but figured I'd share here! Seems like a cool find. I'm just researching them now." 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached image shows roughly two dozen coins from the 19th and 20th centuries, according to the stamped dates.

There are many valuable U.S. coins, either because of their historical significance, age, or appearance. In coin collecting, even finding a coin with a printed error can often mean big bucks.

For avid thrifters, it's not uncommon to stumble upon extras in their purchases. Many previous shoppers have found cash, gift cards, and even expensive camping gear hidden in the compartments of their items. 

Regardless of the possibility of extras, thrifting is an incredible way to save money while shopping for everything from essentials to vintage designer fashion.

Secondhand shopping also does immense good for the planet. When the average U.S. consumer tosses nearly 82 pounds of clothing every year and the apparel industry is expected to double its global pollution by 2030, as Earth.org detailed, any purchase that avoids buying something new makes a difference.

The coin experts in the comments were excited about the find and ready to assist with identification.

"Easily $200+ value there," one commenter said. "The barber halves carry premium as well due to rarity compared to other types. Cool find." 

"Check the back of those three 1912 nickels for a mint mark, next to the dot at 7:00 on the reverse," another advised. "Worth over $100 if it's an S."

Cool Divider