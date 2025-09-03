Shopper shares inspiring photos after livening up home with items from thrift store: 'I am loving the way you think'

Decorating your home doesn't have to involve expensive purchases and fast furniture.

A Reddit user took to the r/upcycling subreddit to share their design project. To accentuate a wall with plants, they upcycled photo frames from the thrift store and filled them with pictures of birds, bugs, and botanicals from a book they also found at the thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo features her shelf of plants and the eight thrifted frames that tie everything together through a green theme.

"Oh I love that!" wrote one commenter. "You can find so many beautiful frames at thrift stores."

Thrifting is a great way to get some new items for your home while helping your wallet and the environment.

Furnishing an apartment or home with thrifted items can be a huge money saver. According to the Week, you can generally save 25-50% off an item by buying it secondhand, and CouponFollow estimates that you can save $1,760 per year by thrifting.

You can also make some money by selling items. Some brands even give store credit for donating clothes back.

Buying furniture, clothes, and other items secondhand also keeps them out of landfills. According to PIRG, every 15.5 hours, Americans throw away enough trash to fill the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium. Every year, Americans throw away 11 million tons of textiles.

Goodwill notes that thrifting is a great way to conserve natural resources, since producing new items can require a large amount of water, energy, and natural resources. Buying secondhand reduces the demand for new items.

Thrifting also reduces chemical pollution. Creating new garments involves manufacturing and dyeing processes that can pollute the air and water with chemicals.

When thrifting picture frames like the original poster, you can find huge cost savings and interesting vintage designs.

Giving the post over 1,200 upvotes, Redditors generally liked the original poster's decorating idea. One commenter wrote, "I am loving the way you think!"

