Shopper stunned after discovering tag inside blouse purchased at local thrift shop: 'Absolute steal'

"One of the brands I always look for!"

Shopping in thrift stores has been likened to a treasure hunt where the treasure is high-end or rare items.

Like this Johnny Was shirt one happy shopper found at a thrift store for only $6.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posting in the subreddit r/thrifting, the stunned shopper shared their excitement with a picture of the shirt, titling the post "Today's absolute steal." The post received lots of comments from other excited thrifters, with one commenter giving the find "First Place for Best Bargain of the Day!!"

Thrifting has grown in recent years, and there are now over 25,000 resale stores in the U.S. alone, according to the New York Times. This shift is largely due to people becoming more eco-conscious about their consumer habits and looking for sustainable options.









Thrifting is also a great way to save money on a variety of items from high-end brands. Slightly used quality apparel, kitchenware and even furniture can be found if you know where to look.

In addition to saving money, thrifting also extends the life of items that would otherwise end up in landfills. According to Boston University, people in the U.S. create more than 34 billion pounds of textile waste every year. A lot of this is because of fast fashion, which aims to bring the latest fashion trends to the high street at a low cost by cutting corners on quality.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While the clothing industry may not top our list of most polluting industries, fast fashion has an awful environmental impact. As Earth.org noted, it is the second-largest user of water and is responsible for 10% of heat-trapping carbon emissions globally. This is more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Shopping at thrift stores reduces the reliance on fast fashion, providing people with high-quality clothes at just a fraction of the cost, and you won't have to replace them in a hurry because they'll last longer.

Other thrifters were delighted at the OP's find. "Wowee! That's a way expensive brand and a beautiful shirt! Good work!" one commenter wrote. While another fellow thrifter replied, "One of the brands I always look for! Congratulations!"

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.