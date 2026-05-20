Dumpster diver says thrift store tossed nearly 3,000 pounds of small appliances since January

"It's awful how much that local thrift is tossing out."

A Reddit post is drawing attention for revealing just how much usable stuff may be ending up in the trash behind the scenes at thrift stores.

In a post shared on r/Anticonsumption, one dumpster diver said they have already pulled thousands of pounds of small household appliances from a thrift store's trash area this year.

"I dumpster dive daily at a thrift store near my house to save stuff from landfill," the poster wrote alongside a photo of the back of a car filled with items. "This is primarily metal and electronics for recycling, as I can't find avenues for much else. I've pulled almost 3,000 lbs of household appliances (not including white goods like fridges or stoves) since January alone."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



They pointed to both "trendy appliances" such as Roombas, mini waffle makers, and cake pop makers, as well as "the overall cheapness of modern appliances," as the main causes of the accumulated waste.

What appeared to frustrate the poster most was the idea that many of the discarded items might still have been working. They suggested that some may have been discarded because of store overstock rather than because they were broken.

They also noted that these products are "only about 50% recyclable," saying that metal is the main material being recovered — meaning much of each appliance still goes to waste.

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The post touches on several frustrations consumers already have: cheaply made gadgets, overproduction, and the possibility that donated items meant for reuse are instead sent to the landfill.

That has implications for both the environment and consumers' wallets. Small appliances require raw materials, energy, shipping, packaging, and retail markup. When usable products are trashed, shoppers ultimately absorb some of that waste through higher prices and repeated replacement cycles. By contrast, repairing, refurbishing, or buying durable secondhand appliances can help stretch a household budget while keeping products in use longer.

The post also reflects a broader anti-consumption concern: many low-cost appliances are marketed as fun conveniences, but they can quickly become clutter and may not be built to last.

Commenters had plenty to say about what could be done with the discarded appliances.

"Try to sell the good stuff to pawnshops," one suggested.

"Which thrift store? A chain?" another asked. "I generally donate to St Vincent, I hope they aren't just tossing out in the garbage."

"It's awful how much that local thrift is tossing out useful items that were donated specifically to avoid being wasted," a third added.

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