Thrift shopper spots stacks of nearly new Stanley tumblers and Hydro Flasks: 'It's so insanely depressing'

"Why spend all that money just to get rid of it later?"

A thrift-store run turned into a sobering reality check for one shopper after they found shelves packed with nearly new Stanley tumblers and Hydro Flasks.

What's happening?

In a post to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, one shopper said they were stunned by how many trendy bottles in "great shape" were sitting at the thrift store.

They linked the scene to the recent frenzy around brand-name drinkware, noting that their third-grade niece once "HAD to have" a roughly $50 Hydro Flask.

"It's so insanely depressing. … I genuinely don't understand," the original poster wrote. "Why spend all that money just to get rid of it later?"

Commenters largely shared that frustration. Some blamed status-symbol buying and "a temporary dopamine hit." Others offered a more practical explanation: Some schools clear out their lost-and-found at the end of the year by donating items such as premium water bottles and coats to thrift stores.

Why does it matter?

Water bottles are supposed to help people cut back on disposable cups and plastic waste, but when they become trend-driven accessories, that benefit can be undercut by constant replacement.

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Consumer pressure can shape spending, especially among kids who want to fit in and adults who are chasing small luxuries or a sense of belonging. Several commenters described the bottles as modern status symbols rather than simple everyday tools.

At the same time, the thrift-store angle offers a silver lining. Thrifting keeps useful items in circulation longer, helps shoppers save money on everyday necessities, and can turn up rare or high-value finds at deep discounts.

A bottle that once retailed for $50 might cost just a few dollars secondhand. Thrifting remains popular with budget-conscious and eco-minded shoppers alike.

What's being done?

One simple solution is to buy a durable option and use it for as long as possible instead of treating it like a collectible.

"I have one tumbler that I splurged on for my birthday about 7 years ago. I've had a couple of close calls, where I almost lost it, but I still have it," one commenter said.

For shoppers who still want a brand-name bottle, thrift stores can offer a much cheaper way to get one without paying full retail.

Secondhand shopping can make a real dent in household costs, whether shoppers are picking up kitchen basics, clothes, or school gear.

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