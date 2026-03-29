Shopper stunned after peering inside boots purchased at local thrift store: 'Hidden in the toe'

A thrifter's wild find inside a pair of boots sparked a lively discussion of where both Redditors and their older relatives might be hiding valuable cash and jewels.

The Redditor shared their discovery on r/thriftstorehauls, which came after buying the unassuming black boots for $8.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Little did the original poster know, but "hidden in the toe" was a bag of rings. Since the thrift store didn't sell jewelry, it wasn't some in-store scheme gone wrong, either.

The OP shared the impressive bounty of about a dozen rings in a couple of photos in the post.

They added: "Most are stamped 14K! I'm guessing a family donated grandma's old boots."

Interestingly, the boots were by far the least valuable aspect of the transaction. They were unsalvageable due to their split soles, and the OP admitted that they didn't "feel as bad" about landing the score with that in mind.

It's becoming surprisingly common to hear stories about thrifters stumbling into hidden jewelry or cash stashed away in mundane items.

Redditors revealed that lots of their family members are fond of these sorts of moves. If relatives don't pick up on it, thrift shopping may sometimes rival a treasure hunt for lucky shoppers.

"Someone's grandkids tossed their secret hiding boot," a commenter reacted to the OP's find.

A commenter described their grandma's money hiding spots: "Some of them were like $10k in a coffee cup, inside of its original box, under the styrofoam packaging, hidden behind this expensive wine bottle we won't ever drink, on the third shelf from the bottom, in the safe room."

"When my father in law passed away we had to go search through every pocket of his clothes and inside books because he stashed his cash away," a different poster wrote. "I guess that's what depression era folks did."

With all of this in mind, resourceful thrifters might find it worthwhile to give vintage items a thorough search before purchasing. You never know what might be tucked away.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.