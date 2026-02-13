Shopper makes stunning discovery while flipping through pages of book at thrift store: 'Lucky'

"The thrift gods were in my favor."

A routine stop at a thrift store turned into a lucky surprise after one shopper discovered unexpected cash tucked inside a used book.

The lucky thrifter shared this find on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, posting a photo of the open book with a crisp $100 bill resting between the pages. "Cash money at Savers," the title read simply, and the caption added: "Lucky lucky boy."

The flex quickly grabbed attention from fellow thrifters who know that part of the fun is never quite knowing what you'll find.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"It was probably someone's gift they never opened," one commenter speculated, to which the original poster replied: "I was thinking that as well. Another thought I had is somebody stashed money in their books and didn't tell anybody."

One commenter summed up the collective mood perfectly, writing: "I hope you bought yourself some extra things with your bonus gift."

While stumbling across hidden cash doesn't happen often, it's not unheard of.

In another instance, one shopper browsing jeans at a Salvation Army during a 50% off sale found a lot more than the right fit. To their surprise, the pockets "included a lovely gift with purchase," holding over $100 in cash.

And even though finding literal money is rare, it's not uncommon to stumble on some excellent deals. One post, titled "Over $700 worth of shoes for $20," showed off studded Sebago loafers and Phillip Lim heels snagged for just $8 and $12, respectively, with the caption: "The thrift gods were in my favor."

Beyond the thrill, thrifting is also a practical way to save on everyday essentials while keeping perfectly usable items in circulation. According to a Capital One study, thrift shoppers save an average of $2,071 per year by buying secondhand.

If you're inspired to give it a try, flipping through books, checking pockets, and opening drawers can sometimes lead to pleasant surprises. And even when it doesn't, thrifting still delivers big wins for your wallet and the planet.

