Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting on thrift store shelves: 'This is absurd'

One thrift shopper was utterly disgusted when they saw the prices of used jeans at their local secondhand shop. They had to share the absurdity with the r/thrifting subreddit.

"Savers has officially lost their minds," the original poster wrote, showing a row of used jeans priced at $14.49. "I've noticed prices increasing rapidly the past several months, and now all jeans are getting marked at $14.49!!! And they don't even have fitting rooms."

A pair of new, non-designer jeans, depending on the brand, can range from $30 to $60. However, you can find a pair of jeans on sale or at a big-box retailer like Walmart for less than $20.

The OP's local secondhand shop is selling jeans for almost the same amount a customer would spend on a brand-new pair at a discount store.

"This bothers me so much [because] people simply won't purchase at these prices (when they might have otherwise if more affordable)," one user commented. "These items will not get sold and will just end up in landfill."

One of the perks of shopping at thrift stores is that you never pay "full price" versus buying the same product brand-new.

Thrift stores and secondhand shops help keep perfectly good items, such as clothing or household appliances, from being thrown out and accumulating in landfills, which contribute to harmful gas pollution.

However, when thrift stores fail to appropriately price these secondhand items, thrift shoppers become discouraged from shopping at or donating to secondhand shops, resulting in more trash being sent to landfills.

Fortunately, however, moments like this don't happen too frequently. Many thrift shoppers have actually scored amazing deals, saving a lot of money on household necessities.

One lucky person found three Le Creuset Dutch ovens at their local thrift shop for only $24 each. These typically retail for almost $200.

Another shopper scored a name-brand juicer by Breville, which normally retails for $300, for only $4.

"I'm not buying clothes I can't try on," one commenter stated.

"My daughter got brand new jeans at Costco for 13.00 on clearance. This is absurd!!!" another commenter wrote.

"I miss thrifting before it became 'cool,'" a third user commented.

