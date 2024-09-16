Astonished shopper sparks envy after sharing photo of $8 item discovered alongside KitchenAid mixer: 'Didn't think it could get better'

They say lightning doesn't strike the same spot twice, but one shopper beat the odds and found two incredible kitchen deals while thrifting.

Secondhand shoppers take a lot of pride in their finds and the incredible discounts they get. If you want to see just how lucky some shoppers are, check out the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum on Reddit. One person took to the subreddit to show off the Le Creuset pan they found for a fraction of its original price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared several photos of the blue enamel cast-iron pan. The pictures show the before-and-after of their cleaning efforts, getting the pan back to a nearly pristine state.

Le Creuset is a luxury cookware brand well known for its high-quality products. A large cast-iron pan like this retails on their site for over $200. This shopper purchased the pan for only $8, meaning they got a 96% discount on the beautiful blue cookware.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

To add to their incredible luck, they wrote: "Didn't think it could get better after my $20 KitchenAid mixer, but here I have my $8 bins find!" A KitchenAid mixer is another favorite luxury cooking tool that retails from $350 to nearly $1,000.

After finding both of these items, this shopper might want to try their hand at some luck-based games.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Thrifting is a great way to save money while helping to keep items out of landfills. The average shopper can save around $100 a year just by choosing to thrift for half of their clothing purchases.

If you shop for preloved home goods, bags, or jewelry, your savings can increase dramatically. One person even found a designer necklace at an estate sale and saved around $5,000.

Purchasing secondhand and keeping items out of landfills will help curb some of the waste issues the U.S. faces. According to Global Citizen: "The U.S. is on pace to run out of room in landfills within 18 years."

Cast-iron cookware like this Le Creuset can last decades; there is a reason there are so many stories of inheriting a cast-iron pot or pan.

Other thrifters on Reddit were envious but happy for this shopper.

One person wrote: "Two of my favorite things! Thrifting and Le Creuset. Great find!!"

Another lucky shopper said: "I found one of these today. I'm still pinching myself."

Someone else commented: "Welcome to the thrifted Le Creuset family!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.