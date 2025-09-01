Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item in $2 thrift store grab bag: 'Stunning'

"You'd be surprised how many little secondhand shops fly under the radar."

A photo posted in r/ThriftStoreHauls showed off a stunning accessory item sourced from the sea. Ironically, the shopper found the item in a $2 bag mixed with other items.

The beautiful pendant is made from the rare abalone, a highly iridescent mollusk shell characterized by striking and swirling blues, greens, purples, or pinks, like the waters it comes from.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This rare item holds symbolic significance in cultures ranging from those of Native Americans to the Maori of New Zealand.

Similar pendants to the one the OP found can retail for approximately $100 on other sites, such as BeJeweled, eBay, or Etsy. Therefore, finding one for $2 is quite the steal.

The frequent thrift store shopper proudly noted that they support local secondhand shops, not just Goodwill. "Don't forget to scope out the independently [run] shops on the outskirts, especially in small towns," they advised.

This incident shows how, in addition to low prices, thrift stores can surprise with valuables hidden in pockets, drawers, boxes, and bags — something unlikely to happen at a traditional store or cookie-cutter mall.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

One couple found a purse for $5.99 filled with cash and an ID, which they returned and helped the person worried about losing it. Another found a vintage gold ring in a $13 bag of costume jewelry.

Need some cash? Selling to such stores and organizations is a quick way to make money from your old clothes and other items in good condition.

Finding inexpensive yet valuable finds like the pendant also presents an opportunity to make a massive profit. For example, a Salvation Army shopper found a vintage Pennino brooch in a $24.99 CAD ($18.07 USD) jewelry grab bag. People are reselling such brooches for several hundred to $1,500 on sites like 1stDibs.

Overall, every year, one can save about $1,700 on average by shopping secondhand. Taking part in thrifting's circular economy also helps the environment.

According to UNEP, fast fashion produces 2% to 8% of global air pollution from poorly made clothing quickly dumped in landfills. Buying, donating, and selling used items can keep good textiles out of landfills while you buy better-made and longer-lasting items. Emptier trash heaps mean less carbon production, which can cool down the increasingly hot atmosphere that is affecting the climate.

One commenter praised, "It's beautiful."

"Stunning," said another.

Someone noted, "You'd be surprised how many little secondhand shops fly under the radar."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.