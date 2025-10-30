Gardeners demonstrate low-effort technique for thriving vegetables: 'You can't beat this'

Look no further than a Three Sisters patch to fill your plates with vegetables using little effort.

The scoop

TikTokers Jordan and Silvan (@homegrown_handgathered) are "living the land" and love to share it. In a recent video, the duo shows us how to harvest their favorite trio: corn, beans, and squash. Planting these vegetables together is called a Three Sisters patch.

"You can't beat this time-tested trio if you wanna produce more of your own food with as little effort as possible," they say. "Flour corn, dry bean, and winter squash in a Three Sisters patch are so independent that once they establish their root system, they pretty much take care of themselves until harvest."

How it's helping

According to the specialist website Bite Sized Gardening, Three Sisters is an ancient gardening method found among sedentary Native American tribes from the Great Lakes to Mexico, most famously the Iroquois — although they were reported to grow Indian potatoes instead of climbing beans.

As the TikTokers noted, these three crops are not only easy to grow but are also full of carbohydrates, protein, and fat, which can make "all kinds of substantial, filling meals."

This year, they even tried growing some Hopi blue corn, which is known to grow in the Southwest with little rainfall. And given that extreme weather events, including droughts, are expected to increase in frequency and intensity as global temperatures rise, growing your own food could come in handy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Needless to say, you won't have much maintenance work: There's no need for much water, and no need for synthetic amendments to improve the soil structure, fertility, and health. Beyond the financial win, you will be able to boast about filling your fridge with your own food for months and, just as importantly, contributing to reducing demand for mass-produced, globally shipped products waiting on the shelves of the local supermarket.

What everyone's saying

One TikToker commented: "Indigenous folks know what's up! It works so well."

And if you're not big on corn, know that the corn varieties planted on a Three Sisters patch are generally intended for making flour and not eating fresh — another commenter wrote: "It's for making tortillas, polenta, cornmeal, etc. Or I did popcorn this year!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.