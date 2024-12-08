Pro gardener shares step-by-step plan for easily growing beans from seed: 'Those are beautiful beans'

The post has sparked engagement from both gardening newcomers and seasoned experts.

Growing your own beans is easier than you might think, whether you're planting in your backyard garden or just in a pot on your balcony.

This hack from an Instagram gardening enthusiast simplifies the process, showing how a little care upfront leads to lush greenery and tasty results.

The scoop

In a short but packed video, urban gardener and author Patrick Vernuccio (@thefrenchiegardener) shares his top tips for planting climbing beans.

Climbing beans create beautiful, dense foliage and can be sown in early spring or autumn, depending on your climate. Pro tip: Some late-season varieties are frost-tolerant, making them a hardy addition to your garden rotation.

According to Vernuccio, the key to successful germination is soaking the seeds in water to soften their outer coating, making them easier to sprout. He then says to plant the scar side (the small dent) down, as that's where the root will emerge. You can plant one seed per hole or group four to five seeds together in a larger hole. Beans sprout in six to 10 days and are ready to harvest in 60 to 90 days. Plus, they enrich the soil by fixing nitrogen, making them an eco-friendly addition to your garden.

How it's working

This hack brings serious benefits for gardeners. Growing your beans saves money on store-bought produce and ensures fresher, better-tasting food. Plus, gardening is a fantastic way to stay active and reduce stress, giving you mental and physical health perks.

Environmentally, beans are a powerhouse crop. Their nitrogen-fixing abilities improve soil fertility, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers. Plus, homegrown food eliminates packaging waste and cuts down on the carbon footprint tied to shipping produce.

What people are saying

The post has sparked engagement from both gardening newcomers and seasoned experts.

One user commented, "Looking forward to growing them next season already," while another said, "Those are beautiful beans!"

A fellow expert gardener shared, "Well done bro, growing this bean is too virtuous for yourself and the soil. We tested 9 new varieties this summer on the farm, including a new blue bean that's just incredible.

"With these tips, a bumper crop of beans is just a planting session away. Whether you're a gardening pro or just starting out, growing your own beans can be as rewarding as it is sustainable. Ready to get your hands dirty?

