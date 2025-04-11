Proud owner reveals secret to maintaining the same pair of leather boots for 28 years: 'I highly recommend'

"You sure know how to take care of your boots!"

There is a certain amount of pride a person can gain from taking great care of something they love to ensure it lasts a long time. People love to point out an item of clothing or appliance they've had forever.

A recent post on the subreddit thread r/BuyItForLife celebrated the durability of a pair of Thorogood boots treated with Huberd's shoe grease. The user claimed to own a pair they've worn daily for 28 years and another pair that was at least 18 years old.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They suggested that treating the boots with Huberd's Shoe Grease could be credited for the boots' lengthy durability: "It's the perfect blend of beeswax, pine tar, and oils to keep your leather the best it can be for millions of miles … I highly recommend Huberd's to anyone that wants to prolong their boots' life. I've been using it for at least 25 years now."

The brand of Thorogood prides itself on its product's durability. According to the website, its boots "stand up to the day-to-day slides, scrapes, and challenges of working on the ranch or any job site where you need to deal with rain, mud, and slippery conditions."

Putting a little extra effort into maintaining your things is beneficial on a few different fronts. First, it saves you money. Not having to replace expensive items, such as boots or appliances, means more money in your pocket.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous. Extending the lifespan of the things you own means they don't end up in our already crowded landfills.

But it isn't always easy to extend the lifespan of your household items. However, that doesn't mean your items need to end up in the trash. Companies such as ThredUp, which is one of the largest online secondhand markets, make reselling your items easier than ever.

A company called Trashie rewards you for recycling your old electronic products when it is time for an upgrade.

Commenters on the original post were impressed with the durability of the boots.

One said, "The smell of that Huberd's will never leave my brain, it[']s seared into my memory forever."

Another was complimentary of the poster: "You sure know how to take care of your boots! Dang, that 18 years looks like one year old to me."

