Expert shares money-saving tips to efficiently heat home during winter months: 'Keep things affordable'

It's that time of year when temperatures fall, and indoor thermostats rise. The big question: What's the ideal winter setting to stay warm without torching your budget?

Fortunately, the WeatherBug (@officialweatherbug) TikTok account is sharing a thermostat strategy that's surprisingly easy to follow.

The scoop

In the video, the creator lays out her "Official Rules of the Thermostat" — a straightforward guide to keeping your home comfortable while spending less. She notes that the average winter thermostat setting lands around 71 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit, but the Department of Energy recommends keeping it at 68 degrees when you're at home.

According to her, that slight drop makes a noticeable difference because your heater doesn't have to run as hard to maintain the temperature. The result? A balance of comfort and energy savings without feeling like you're living in a walk-in freezer.

She also advises turning the thermostat down to 62-66 degrees when the house is empty to avoid wasting money heating an empty space. But there's a hard limit — never go below 55 degrees — anything colder risks frozen pipes, which is the opposite of an affordable winter.

For anyone looking to take things further, upgrading old thermostats to smart models can help automate temperature changes and avoid heating mishaps.

How it's helping

This hack has two huge perks. First, the savings can start stacking up pretty quickly. Lowering your thermostat by just a few degrees can reduce heating costs by as much as 10% per year, depending on your home and local climate — and that's without sacrificing comfort. You're basically getting paid to tap a button.

Second, using less energy at home eases strain on the grid and helps reduce pollution. Small shifts like optimizing thermostat settings, weatherizing drafty spots, and using energy-efficient appliances can help lead to a cooler, cleaner future while making everyday living more affordable.

What everyone's saying

Commenters wasted no time jumping into the great winter thermostat argument — an age-old battle fought in living rooms across the country.

Some were floored by how high people set their heat. One commenter wrote, "72 degrees … in this economy??!!!" Another said the recommended setting is perfect because it "keeps things affordable."

Of course, there were also the "absolutely not" folks who treat anything under 70 like an Arctic expedition. As one put it: "I refuse to freeze my home — it's 72 at a MINIMUM all winter."

Even with different preferences, most viewers agreed that the creator's simple rules make it easier to stay warm without suffering sticker shock when the utility bill arrives.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.









