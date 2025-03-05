Shocked homeowner searches for answers after getting hit with startlingly high utility bill: 'This seems way off'

"We used 141.82 CCF and total cost for the month was [$]192.64."

A Redditor from Kentucky recently posted to r/homeowners to try to figure out why their utility bill was so high.

According to the original poster, they have a household of two people, with the dryer, furnace, and air conditioning as the only appliances running on gas.

"We used 141.82 CCF and total cost for the month was [$]192.64. We weren't expecting an additional [$]200 a month and were shocked by the price," wrote the OP. "I'm just trying to figure out if this seems correct, or if this seems way off and like something may be wrong in our lines or something."

Community members offered suggestions for improving the home's insulation, which is a great step to take to control temperature and boost energy efficiency. Whether you're using gas or electric appliances, weatherizing is vitally important for reducing utility bills.



If your insulation is up to snuff, the next step is to upgrade to a heat pump for your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning needs. In terms of sheer dollars and cents, heat pumps are much better month over month. In fact, you can save $1,000 on your yearly energy bills once you install a heat pump. You can visit the EnergySage Heat Pump Marketplace to get started and compare installation quotes in your area.

Gas also has a negative effect on indoor air quality, so a switch to another method can support physical health. Home energy pollution extends outside the building as well, and every little reduction on that front is a win for the environment.

The one catch is the up-front cost involved with switching to a heat pump, but some governments provide help to offset that. In the United States, rebates and tax incentives could save you thousands of dollars on heat pump purchases.

Just keep in mind that President Donald Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress. As a result, it may be best to jump on any available cost savings while you can.

Reddit commenters mostly confirmed the gas rates the OP was quoting.

"I'm also in KY and my house is about 200 a month in the winter," said one community member. "Furnace and water heater run off it but that's it (2 people). Need to work on getting more insulation put in but I just shelled out $2,500 for a service line leak fix."

