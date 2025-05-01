Home chef blown away by performance of new high-end kitchen appliance: 'I'm happy to report that it really is a joy'

"Was just looking into buying this one exactly."

The turn toward safer, more efficient, and greener options is everywhere. Why not integrate these perks into your kitchen?

A user on the r/Cooking subreddit shared their endeavor down this path, purchasing an induction cooktop and providing a detailed report.

The original poster explained that they scoured the internet for real reviews of high-end induction cooktops, writing: "I rarely found reviews from actual owners. … Salespeople [were] constantly touting how you could put pans anywhere and talking about features that I barely cared about."

So they took matters into their own hands.

The OP's review of a Thermador Freedom induction cooktop noted their initial concerns and then cataloged the perks. "After a month of fairly heavy use, I'm happy to report that it really is a joy," they wrote.

The post addressed the continuity of heat across a single pan when cooking — "the heat is also very even" — and being able to boil water quickly.

The OP mentioned some personal reservations about the touchscreen, including that "you do need dry hands to use it," but they added that "in practice it hasn't been an issue."

Induction cooktops were first patented in the early 1900s, according to Forbes, but they didn't enter the major market until the 1950s. Now, with the health risks of gas stoves becoming more clear, the popularity of gas-free induction cooktops is soaring.

Gas stoves release methane, polluting the outside environment and the air in your home. In contrast, induction cooktops run on electricity. While this alternative can be more expensive upfront, the Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates in qualifying scenarios for induction cooktops and other home upgrades.

The IRA also allots other incentives for efficient home technology, including possible 30% tax credits on solar panels and heat pumps (with a $2,000 limit on most heat pump projects). Though the Trump administration has signaled an intent to cut back on the IRA initiatives, this credit still stands. Now is the time if you want to invest in efficiency and renewable energy upgrades.

While this specific cooktop is on the pricey side, the OP explained, "I realize that this one in particular is a crazy luxury," adding, "You definitely don't need something like this in order to cook well."

Portable induction options are available for renters or folks with smaller budgets, although they do not currently qualify for the IRA rebate. Through Rewiring America, people can calculate the government assistance they qualify for when making these eco-friendly purchases.

Commenters shared their gratitude for the honest and balanced review, with one saying: "Perfect timing. Was just looking into buying this one exactly."

Another said: "Great to hear you are liking it. I have ordered one of these."

