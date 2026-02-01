Woman goes viral after sharing tips to snag 'fancy trash' from rich neighborhoods: 'Always keep your eyes peeled'

"Once you start doing that, you might find things left and right."

Claudia von Mallinckrodt has gone viral for helping people rethink what "dumpster diving" is and inspiring folks to give it a try.

A WGN News segment posted on YouTube spotlighted Von Mallinckrodt, an Instagrammer who's redefining dumpster diving and making a real impact, saying that she "takes fancy trash from rich neighborhoods."

Von Mallinckrodt's Instagram account (@therichgoodwill) has over 500,000 followers and features loads of videos of her driving around and finding incredible items on the side of the road.

She's found golf clubs, a power washer, a live-edge wood table, an outdoor grill, an outdoor wicker sectional, baby strollers, kids' toys, dining tables, chairs, and more.

She told WGN News anchors that some of her favorite finds include a West Elm chandelier that she's installing in her kitchen, and a $2,100 painting. The painting even led her to connect with the artist's widow, showing the meaningful experiences that can come from finding "trash."

It all started with her spotting a nice rocking chair on the side of the road and bringing it home for her nursery. Since then, she's been scouring the streets of wealthy neighborhoods for free treasures.

Many people don't understand exactly what dumpster diving means. Sometimes it literally means hopping in a dumpster and pulling out packaged food, toiletries, and more. Redditors have posted about finding everything from Snickers bars to bagels. But Von Mallinckrodt's approach focuses on items on the street.

You can find valuable items, free necessities, and unique treasures that have been tossed to the curb, and when doing so, you save money and help reduce waste.

Every item you take out of the trash is one that won't wind up in a landfill, where it creates pollution. It's also one item you don't have to buy, meaning less pollution caused by manufacturing.

In the video, Von Mallinckrodt explained, "My whole mission is to destigmatize garbage picking because not only is it smart, but it is sustainable and it is incredibly stylish. So I think me making it fun is really kind of helping others see that this is something that they want to do too."

She also had some tips for anyone who wants to try "garbage picking."

She said, "Weekends are great because everybody is mostly at home. They're cleaning, decluttering. Also, the day before garbage day is dynamite. … But I also like to say, always keep your eyes peeled because once you start doing that, you might find things left and right."

