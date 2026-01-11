Dumpster diver shares photo of stunning discovery in grocery store trash: 'First big score'

One store's trash is another man's dinner.

A dumpster diver was thrilled to find a ton of food in a grocery store's trash cans.

"First BIG score," they said, and shared a photo of their earnings on r/DumpsterDiving.

Photo Credit: Reddit



This is a huge haul: over 80 full-size Snickers bars, 22 pounds of frozen salmon, bags of bagels, brioche buns, and potatoes, several different cheeses, and more, all saved straight from the dumpster.

Each year, around "30 percent of food in American grocery stores is thrown away," according to RTS. That's billions of pounds of food waste sent to landfills.

While some of this food waste is inedible, a majority of it is safe to eat. Items past their best-by date may be of lower quality in terms of flavor, but they're still perfectly good.

Dumpster diving involves searching through dumpsters, trash cans, or other waste collection for anything of potential value — food, makeup, diapers, purses, and more.

Some divers find incredible hauls, while others find corporations purposely destroying items so divers can't use them.

Dumpster diving isn't for everyone, but if it's for you, it's an easy way to reduce food waste and save money.

It's worth mentioning that while dumpster diving itself isn't technically illegal, trespassing is. Always pay attention to posted signage, and know you may be asked to leave.

If you're not keen on diving into dumpsters, there are plenty of other easy, money-saving ways to reduce food waste at home. Compost your food scraps for a nutrient-rich addition to the garden, or try doing more with your leftovers, like making bread crumbs from stale bread.

Commenters, including fellow dumpster divers, congratulated the Redditor on their first big score.

"Nice work saving all that from the landfill monster," one user wrote. "Enjoy your spoils!"

Another Redditor said, "You hit the halloween jackpot!

"That's not a score, that's a whole grocery run," a third commented.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



