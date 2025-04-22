Homeowner goes viral over video showing off unexpected interior of adorable tiny home: 'Surprisingly spacious'

A Texas resident showed off her tiny home in a viral TikTok, and viewers were impressed by the mighty layout of this small house.

TikTok creator Bresha Jeanae (@breshajeanae) gave the audience a tour of her house, which was built by Champion Homes. The video of the house tour has received over 4.3 million views.

Bresha owns a lofted 399-square-foot home with one bedroom and one bathroom. In her video, she guides viewers through her house, highlighting the ample closet space, full-sized kitchen appliances, bathroom with a full-sized shower, and laundry hookups.

There is a bedroom on the main floor, but Bresha made it into a beauty room that holds her clothes and makeup. For her sleeping quarters, she opted to transform the loft space into her bedroom.

While the downstairs area of her home has plenty of space, Bresha said she is often asked whether her bedroom loft is difficult to sleep in.

"Something people have a hard time getting over is the fact that you can't stand up straight in here, but I promise you guys it's really not that big of a deal," she said in her video.

She also demonstrated that there is about a foot of space between her head and the ceiling when she sits up in bed.

Tiny homes have emerged as an affordable alternative to traditional homeownership, which is out of reach for many people. Tiny homes have a small footprint, which can reduce your energy usage and save you money on utilities.

Tiny-home owners have also said that tiny living has simplified their lives and that the monetary savings have alleviated stress.

While you save money on monthly expenses through tiny living, you also help the environment by using less energy.

Some commenters were skeptical of Bresha's tiny home, with a few remarking on how "claustrophobic" her loft bedroom seemed.

"It definitely is different, but you can choose to make the room downstairs your bedroom. I just chose to make the top part mine," Bresha said in response.

While tiny living isn't for everyone, it appears Bresha's home has encouraged people to consider tiny homes for themselves. Some even said the house seemed bigger than their current apartments.

One commenter remarked that the house was "surprisingly spacious."

"This is the most spacious tiny home I've seen yet. It's amazing!" one person said.

