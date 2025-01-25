Disturbing investigation exposes how shady solar salespeople scammed thousands — check for these red flags before installing solar

If you do make the switch, stick with trustworthy providers so you can take advantage of the benefits and avoid shady deals.

An investigation by the San Antonio Express-News uncovered some worrying sales tactics in Texas' booming solar industry.

With federal incentives and rising energy costs at the heart of the rapid growth, the rush to go solar has opened the door for both amazing renewable energy progress and some shady practices.

What's happening?

Many door-to-door sales agents have been accused of misleading homeowners — particularly elderly individuals and non-English speakers — into signing up for expensive solar energy systems.

These customers were told they would get big rebates, tax credits, and huge savings on their energy bills, but a lot of the time, none of that actually happened.

Instead, a lot of homeowners ended up stuck with big loan payments, and their energy bills didn't even go down — sometimes, they actually went up.

On top of that, some systems were badly installed, leaving people with damaged roofs or panels that barely worked because of shady areas. For some, it's been such a financial mess that they've had to file for bankruptcy.

Why is this concerning?

Solar energy is supposed to be a win-win: It's good for the environment and helps lower household energy costs. But these deceptive practices are leaving people worse off, especially in Texas, where demand for solar surged after Winter Storm Uri highlighted the need for reliable backup power.

One common issue is the misuse of federal solar tax credits, which were extended under the Inflation Reduction Act. Salespeople often misrepresented these as "instant rebates" or guaranteed savings, but the reality is more complicated.

Not all homeowners qualify, and even those who do won't see the benefit until tax season. This kind of misinformation, combined with pushy sales tactics, is making people lose trust in solar.

What's being done about it?

Even though these stories are upsetting, there are still ways to avoid getting caught up in pushy situations and make the most of solar energy.

EnergySage can help by giving you straightforward comparisons of quotes and connecting you with installers you can trust.

It's also a good idea to act sooner rather than later to take advantage of IRA incentives, especially since President Trump has talked about cutting back on clean energy programs, which could mean those savings won't be around anymore.

Even with some trust issues to work out, solar is still one of the best ways to cut down your energy bills and help fight climate change. Companies like Rewiring America are making it easier and more reliable to go solar.

If you do make the switch, stick with trustworthy providers so you can take advantage of the benefits and avoid shady deals.

