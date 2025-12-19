  • Home Home

Homeowner shares drastic before-and-after photos of 3-year property experiment: 'We'll never go back'

"I hope this becomes the future."

by Samantha Hindman
One homeowner shared a Reddit post revealing how they turned their traditional lawn into a beautiful Texas-native garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A set of before-and-after yard photos is getting serious love online after one homeowner revealed what happened when they ditched their traditional lawn for something a little wilder.

The Reddit post shows a dramatic three-year transformation from a flat, water-hungry St. Augustine lawn to a thriving Texas native garden. 

In a comment, the homeowner wrote: "Turned our boring St. Augustine lawn into a Texas native garden. 3 years in and we'll never go back."

One homeowner shared a Reddit post revealing how they turned their traditional lawn into a beautiful Texas-native garden.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One homeowner shared a Reddit post revealing how they turned their traditional lawn into a beautiful Texas-native garden.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Before the switch, they said the front yard was basically just a chore.

"Previously the only time I went to the front yard was to mow it," they explained. "Now we sit out there most mornings and evenings and watch all the wildlife, play 'guess the plant,' and just enjoy the space."

The post was shared in r/NoLawns, a Reddit community devoted to alternatives to monoculture lawns, with an emphasis on native plants and conservation. 


Commenters were quick to ask how much work a native yard really takes. The homeowner responded honestly and explained that there was more effort upfront, especially with weeding and watering, but now, there is minimal maintenance. 

"Probably still have to do some edging and trimming to maintain the path, but I don't plan to do much other than that," they wrote.

That's a big reason native and low-maintenance lawns are catching on. Swapping out even part of a traditional lawn for native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save homeowners time, lower water bills, and cut back on expensive lawn care. 

These landscapes also support pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which helps protect our food supply and keeps local ecosystems healthier. (Plus, it's nice to find those little visitors around the yard!)

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The reactions in the comments section summed it up best.

"Really cool. I hope this becomes the future," one commenter wrote

Another user added: "I'm in Texas and this is awesome! This is definitely inspiration for my no-lawn."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x