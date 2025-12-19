Homeowner shares drastic before-and-after photos of 3-year property experiment: 'We'll never go back'

A set of before-and-after yard photos is getting serious love online after one homeowner revealed what happened when they ditched their traditional lawn for something a little wilder.

The Reddit post shows a dramatic three-year transformation from a flat, water-hungry St. Augustine lawn to a thriving Texas native garden.

In a comment, the homeowner wrote: "Turned our boring St. Augustine lawn into a Texas native garden. 3 years in and we'll never go back."

Before the switch, they said the front yard was basically just a chore.

"Previously the only time I went to the front yard was to mow it," they explained. "Now we sit out there most mornings and evenings and watch all the wildlife, play 'guess the plant,' and just enjoy the space."

The post was shared in r/NoLawns, a Reddit community devoted to alternatives to monoculture lawns, with an emphasis on native plants and conservation.





Commenters were quick to ask how much work a native yard really takes. The homeowner responded honestly and explained that there was more effort upfront, especially with weeding and watering, but now, there is minimal maintenance.

"Probably still have to do some edging and trimming to maintain the path, but I don't plan to do much other than that," they wrote.

That's a big reason native and low-maintenance lawns are catching on. Swapping out even part of a traditional lawn for native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save homeowners time, lower water bills, and cut back on expensive lawn care.

These landscapes also support pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which helps protect our food supply and keeps local ecosystems healthier. (Plus, it's nice to find those little visitors around the yard!)

The reactions in the comments section summed it up best.

"Really cool. I hope this becomes the future," one commenter wrote.

Another user added: "I'm in Texas and this is awesome! This is definitely inspiration for my no-lawn."

