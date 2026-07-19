As Texas heat stays in the 90s, a hidden AC clog can turn into ceiling damage

"It can reach 90 degrees in your home within a matter of a couple of hours."

During a Texas heat wave, the problem is not only that a house becomes uncomfortable. The added strain can also bring hidden AC troubles to the surface, including a moisture issue that may leave stains or even damage a ceiling.

With Brazos Valley temperatures still in the 90s, KBTX reported that Brazos Valley AC Services & Repair CEO Priscilla Gonzales urged homeowners to watch for less obvious warning signs.

What's happening?

Among the AC issues that show up most often in summer, Gonzales said, are drain lines that have become clogged.

Air conditioners remove moisture from indoor air, and that water should drain away through PVC piping in the attic. If the line gets blocked or if the pipe is not insulated, as KBTX reported, condensation can collect and eventually leak through the ceiling.

Gonzales told homeowners not to shut the AC off entirely before leaving town. Set the thermostat to 75 or 76 degrees instead, which lets the system keep humidity in check and avoid a difficult restart later. You'd be keeping the system from working too hard at any point, and coming down from 75 or 76 is much easier than coming down from the 80s.

"A lot of times people are calling in because they didn't necessarily realize overnight that their AC was struggling, but they got home from work the next day, and it's 90 degrees in their house," Gonzales said.

For households looking beyond basic maintenance, heat pumps are also worth a look. They are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while providing both heating and cooling, which can translate into lower monthly bills, savings over time, and potential tax credits and rebates. Homeowners can compare options through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

Beyond a full heat pump upgrade, some homeowners may want a smaller-scale option: Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point, giving people a targeted heating and cooling solution that can be installed in under an hour.

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Why does it matter?

If heat and humidity are allowed to build up indoors, Gonzales said the AC has to work far harder to bring conditions back down. That extra demand can overheat the compressor, and the risk of an expensive repair or even a full replacement climbs during peak summer.

Moisture can also be costly. Condensation around drain lines, windows, vents, or duct leaks can damage drywall and ceilings and create conditions for unwanted organic growth. Extended run times can also increase electricity use, especially when the system struggles to reach the set temperature.

Catching these issues early can help prevent structural damage, reduce energy waste, and avoid a midsummer breakdown, when service calls are harder to book.

What can I do?

Gonzales recommends a professional check-up once a year, twice if possible, timed to each change of season. A visit typically covers a hose-down of the outdoor equipment, a clearing of leaves and other debris, an electrical inspection, a look at the indoor components, and a flush of the drain lines before backups develop.

A few basic habits can also reduce the load on the system: close blinds, seal gaps around doors and windows, change filters regularly, keep plants trimmed back from the condenser, and rinse off buildup, such as grass clippings or pet fur, from the outside unit with a garden hose. If the unit freezes, she said to turn it off and let it thaw on its own, not chip away at the ice.

Other hidden AC problems can quietly drive up a summer power bill, too, from dirty coils to leaky ductwork, so a little routine upkeep tends to pay for itself.

She also said it can be helpful to keep a window unit available, with many models costing about $100 to $300. Homeowners looking for even bigger utility savings may also want to explore solar: EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool, and with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. For heating and cooling upgrades, homeowners can also revisit EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

Gonzales warned that "it can reach 90 degrees in your home within a matter of a couple of hours" and stressed that "air conditioning is a necessity in Texas, not a luxury, particularly for those with young children, elderly family members or an illness in the home."

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