These hidden AC problems could be quietly driving up your summer power bill

Over the course of a season, those avoidable inefficiencies can add up to a meaningful hit to the household budget.

As temperatures climb, a struggling air conditioner does not always announce itself with a total breakdown. Sometimes the warning sign is subtler and comes in the form of a power bill that keeps creeping higher even though your cooling habits have not changed.

That is what a local HVAC company in Western North Carolina told 828 News Now in Asheville.

What's happening?

Fletcher-based All Seasons Heating & Air Conditioning shared how minor AC problems can hurt comfort and efficiency long before a unit fails altogether in an article published by 828 News Now.

One common culprit is a dirty or clogged air filter, according to the company. Restricted airflow can force the AC to work harder just to circulate cool air, driving up energy use while also putting more wear on the equipment.

Leaky ductwork can create another costly problem, the company noted. If cooled air leaks into an attic or unfinished area before reaching the rooms you actually use, the AC may run longer to make up for it.

Dirty coils can cause another efficiency issue. Grime on the coils can make it harder for the system to shed heat from indoor air, which may mean longer cycles, uneven cooling, and extra strain during the hottest stretch of the year.

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Even thermostat habits matter. Cooling costs can rise when temperatures are set lower than necessary, the thermostat is adjusted dramatically, or the AC is left running unchanged while no one is home, 828 News Now added.

Why does it matter?

For many households, summer cooling is one of the biggest contributors to higher electricity bills. Hidden AC inefficiencies can mean paying more each month without getting better comfort.

The problem can show up as warm spots in certain rooms, an AC that seems to run nonstop, or a unit that struggles to keep up on hotter afternoons. Over the course of a season, those avoidable inefficiencies can add up to a meaningful hit to the household budget.

There is also the cost of added wear. When an air conditioner is forced to run harder because of clogged filters, dirty coils, or duct leaks, parts can wear down faster. Fixing smaller problems early may help homeowners avoid both higher monthly bills and larger repair or replacement costs later.

What can I do?

If a summer bill seems unusually high, the basics include checking and replacing the air filter regularly, avoiding dramatic thermostat swings, and watching for signs such as uneven cooling or unusually long run times.

If those problems persist, a pro may need to inspect the ductwork, coils, and overall system performance.

An upgrade might also be in the cards for you. EnergySage and its free tools can help pair you with trusted installers for a new cooling unit. If your budget is a bit strapped, Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program is an option that can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

At a lower price point, Merino offers single-room ultra-efficient HVACs (targeted heating & cooling) that can be installed in under an hour. Installing solar panels to power your energy-efficient tech is another way to save big. EnergySage makes it easier to find the best system for your home and budget.

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