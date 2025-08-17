Officials put nearly $700 million into huge 'money pot' for homeowners to make crucial upgrades: 'We're not talking chicken feed here'

There are a few limitations that homeowners should know about first.

Good news for Texans trying to keep their homes cool in the blazing summer sun: The Lone Star State has $700 million in electric appliance rebates available for residents looking to cut down on energy expenses.

The Dallas Morning News called it a "money pot" and said the amount you can cash in on can make a big difference, saying, "We're not talking chicken feed here."

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program, or HEAR, is a federal program under the Inflation Reduction Act dedicated to helping homeowners save money with the addition of energy-efficient appliances. However, there are a few limitations that homeowners should know about first.

Residents can use the rebates for Energy Star-certified appliances such as heat pumps for space heating and cooling, energy-efficient stoves and cooktops, and insulation. Each household could qualify for up to $14,000 in total rebates, per The Dallas Morning News.

Low- and middle-income families will likely benefit the most from the rebate program. The newspaper reported that single families earning less than the national median household income of $78,171 could have the majority of their costs covered. Those who have a higher income and renters may still be eligible as well.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the average home in the United States spends approximately $2,000 each year on electric bills. The addition of energy-efficient appliances could save residents hundreds of dollars a year.

Nearly half of all American households used natural gas stovetops in 2022, according to Earth.Org. However, burning fossil fuels such as natural gas, coal, and oil releases heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere and contributes to the warming climate.

Appliances that use dirty energy also have an impact on human health. In fact, one study found that almost 13% of childhood asthma cases are associated with gas stoves.

Induction stoves are a better option because they save time on cooking and cleaning while also keeping asthma-causing gases out of the home. With the rebate program, homeowners can get up to $840 off an induction stove.

Eligible residents can also save up to $8,000 on a heat pump with the HEAR program. Heat pumps are also great energy-saving investments for homeowners. The devices help keep your home cool without using a ton of energy to change the temperature — a perfect solution for the Texas summer heat.

