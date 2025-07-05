Considering a high-tech new stove? This simple hack can make upgrading your kitchen cheaper

Taking the guessing game out of choosing cookware will help you save money.

Thinking about buying an induction cooktop? Switching to an induction stove is trending among smart-home adopters, but it only works with certain types of pans. That means some people don't know theirs might not work until they try it.

However, Tom's Guide reported that Ryan Adams, director of kitchen store Ati Harrogate, said you only need one thing to know if your pans will work with an induction stove: magnets.

The scoop

For those who want to invest in a safer stove that cooks faster and operates cost-effectively, switching to an induction stovetop is appealing. However, you'll need to know which cookware is compatible with it to ensure maximum efficiency.

Whether you want to test your current set of pans or are looking into new ones, grab a magnet from the fridge first. Try sticking the magnet to the bottom of the pan and see how well it holds.

According to Tom's Guide, if it stays, the pots and pans are likely induction-compatible. But if it slides off, it won't work with the cooktop, meaning it won't heat food correctly.

Generally, cast iron and steel pans — and some stainless steel — will work with induction stoves. Ceramic, glass, and aluminum cookware will not work, per PBS Food.

But the magnet trick can be helpful if you can't remember the material your pans are made from or if you thrifted an unlabeled set.

How it's helping

While induction stoves are an affordable alternative to gas, it's easy to miss that only certain metal pans will work correctly on them.

An induction cooktop heats the pan differently than gas and electric stoves by creating magnetic currents in the metal, making it more efficient.

Testing pots and pans with a magnet lets you know right away if they'll work with an induction stove. Taking the guessing game out of choosing cookware will help you save money.

Plus, it can save time by eliminating the need to research which pans will work with your new stove. While some have a coil-shaped symbol on the bottom indicating they are suitable for an induction stove, many don't.

Finding the right cookware on the first try can reduce waste associated with buying the wrong one, from materials to shipping pollution.

Another benefit of having the right cookware is that it helps heat your food correctly, which saves time and money by reducing food waste.

What everyone's saying

Many people who have heard of this hack have found it useful when picking out pots and pans.

Tom's Guide highlighted the benefits of this hack: "If you're not aware of the issue when first purchasing an induction cooktop, you could end up frustrated and forking out more than you expected."

In the Reddit thread r/inductioncooking, one user inquired about the reliability of the "magnet test.

"It works," one commenter replied. "And the stronger the magnetic pull, the better it is (and quieter as well)."

If you're ready to switch to an induction cooktop, you can save up to $840 on your investment with the Inflation Reduction Act. Just keep in mind that this program's future is uncertain, as Congress is able to dismantle it. Investing sooner rather than later could help you save a lot of money.

Renters or those looking to avoid a major renovation can try plug-in induction burners, which are more affordable and start around $50.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



