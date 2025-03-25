Driver shares footage of shocking incident at electric vehicle charging station: 'People suck'

Well, it's happened again. It's almost like clockwork at this point. Another Redditor has posted a video of disrespectful behavior toward a Tesla, but thankfully there wasn't any lasting damage.

The video, posted to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit, is headed, "Why?" and captioned, "Random guy unplugged my girlfriend's car in the middle of the night." And that's exactly what it shows in the video.

The video shows what appears to be a man looking at the car, beginning to walk away, then turning around and unplugging the car before leaving. There's another electric vehicle plugged in next to the Tesla, but the culprit left that one plugged in. You can't tell what brand of EV the other car in the video is, but the fact that it was untouched suggests this act was motivated by anti-Tesla sentiments.

It's also unclear where this happened, but the original poster stated that it was at a ChargePoint public charger, which are located across North America.

But the owner of this Tesla got lucky that the man only unplugged her car. There are seemingly countless stories on Reddit of Teslas being vandalized. Sometimes with paint, other times with a key. These are just a few examples of many.

There are just as many stories of EV charging stations being vandalized, or EV charging spots being blocked by gas-powered vehicles.

While the exact motivation for these actions can't be known for sure, the potential effects can be devastating, and they could be wide-reaching.

The worst-case scenario is that these behaviors discourage would-be buyers from making their next car an EV. That means more carbon pollution from a gas-powered vehicle that has negative impacts on individual health and leads to the overheating of the planet, contributing to extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply.

One commenter said, "Why, because people suck."

While another asked, "Do these people have any conscience?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.