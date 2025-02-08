Tesla achieves major feat on quest to deliver next-gen update to iconic Model Y: '[The] world's best car just got better'

All 12,000 plant employees added their signatures to the car, and it will remain on display in the factory as a museum piece.

The Tesla Model Y was the fourth-best-selling vehicle in the world in 2024, according to Car and Driver, and now it's getting an update. The long-awaited refresh of the Model Y is called the Juniper, and the first one in Europe just rolled off the assembly line at the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, as Teslarati detailed.

That one's not for sale, though — all 12,000 plant employees added their signatures to the car, and it will remain on display in the factory as a museum piece.

So far, that particular build appears to have been a trial run for European production. It's not available for purchase in Europe or the United States for the time being. The Juniper is, however, being sold in China and Australia as well as other markets around Asia, according to Teslarati.

As far as what's new, the car has a redesigned front end and an entirely new interior. According to Inside EVs, it also has a new suspension that produces a smoother ride. The cosmetic changes are more iterative than transformative. You'll know it's a Model Y, but it will feel more modern.

The model being sold in China comes in a rear-wheel-drive version that should provide around 368 miles per charge. There is also an all-wheel-drive, long-range version that is reported to return about 428 miles per charge. Both of those figures are slight increases over the existing Model Y.

Another interesting feature is a forward-facing camera on the front bumper, a first for this best-seller.

It's safe to assume those models and figures will be the same in Europe and the U.S., but it's anyone's guess as to when the vehicles will arrive. When they do, it's also safe to assume the Model Y will continue its dominance in the EV SUV market.

Not to mention its dominance among all cars globally. The fact that the world's fourth-best-selling car is a zero-emission workhorse ​shows drivers considering switching to electric vehicles that EVs can have cutting-edge technology and be environmentally friendly. Investing in one also saves consumers money in the long run, as they require less maintenance and no expensive gas.

Excitement for the updated vehicle is high, with one Teslarati reader commenting, "World's best car just got better - yet not more expensive."

