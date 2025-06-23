Tesla owner shares upsetting photo after returning to unsettling scene in parking garage: 'It's truly bizarre'

The vandalism of Teslas is a prominent news topic of late, as it has become a form of protest against CEO Elon Musk's controversial political activities in the United States and Europe, Reuters reported. But while this has not always been a targeted form of activism against Tesla, public defacement of Teslas is nothing new.

This history of damaging the popular electric vehicle brand dates back at least several years, per a recent Reddit post. On the website's Pics page, a user shared a photo dated 2020 that features a large graffiti drawing of male genitalia on their Tesla's left doors.

(Warning: vulgar image below.)

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I had my Tesla vandalized before it was cool," the OP's caption read.

The defacement of Teslas is a bit troubling. The fact that this particular fight against Tesla has been so effective at reducing sales in such swift fashion is shocking and somewhat foreboding. Electric vehicles are much better for the planet than gas-powered cars, and potential buyers may be dissuaded due to all of the property damage.

Luckily, enthusiasm for EVs in general has not significantly diminished in 2025, and other automakers are growing their electric divisions, so these protests may not have a significant long-term effect on the industry, The New York Times reported. However, Tesla has been the industry's giant for so long that many potential customers may associate the idea of an EV solely with Musk's company and choose to stick with a gas-guzzler rather than purchase a product that now carries a significant social stigma as a result.

Commenters were not surprised by the OP's defaced vehicle given these recent events, with many joking about it.

"That's not vandalism, that's art!" one user quipped.

Another Redditor referenced a recent trend that's been happening with remorseful Tesla owners, per Rolling Stone, writing that they "bought one of those 'I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy' bumper magnets because people are a******* and I don't want some crazy person deciding to take it out on my car."

A third commenter smartly pointed out how Tesla has now alienated both ends of the American political spectrum at various points, musing, "It's truly bizarre because the people who used to key Tesla were right wing idiots who thought EVs were out to get their pickups."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.