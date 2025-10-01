Tesla owner stunned after discovering inexplicable damage to car: 'I've been following up with the police'

One Tesla driver ended up with the glass at the back of their car shattered by a BB or pellet gun.

They posted about the mishap in the r/TeslaSupport subreddit. They said they were driving through a wealthy neighborhood in Florida when they made a wrong turn and ended up in front of an expensive-looking mansion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

As the original poster wrote, "Out of nowhere, someone shot the back of my car, likely with a BB or pellet gun."

The owner was trying to figure out the best course of action to have the shattered glass repaired. They sought advice on Reddit on whether it was better to take the car directly to Tesla for repairs or to go through insurance.

Unfortunately, the driver had no idea why the car was shot at. They noted, "I've been following up with the police," but they had not come to any conclusions.

Some instances of Tesla vandalism in the past have been linked to a negative brand image, resulting from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political activities and public commentary.

Tesla is not the only target of vandalism, however. EV chargers, both at home and at public charging stations, have had screens destroyed and cables cut.

Whether EV chargers are vandalized to steal the copper from the wires or as part of an anti-EV protest, these acts seriously hinder the widespread adoption of EVs, a crucial step in moving away from the excessive burning of dirty energy sources for transportation.

While some opponents of EVs might cite concerns about pollution from the process of mining for battery components or manufacturing the vehicles, expert sources, such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the University of California, Santa Barbara Institute for Energy Efficiency, contend that EVs produce far fewer pollutants over their life cycle than traditional vehicles.

EVs are also better for public health, since they produce no toxic tailpipe pollution. Research from the Keck School of Medicine at USC linked EV adoption to improved respiratory health.

Unfortunately, these benefits did not save the Reddit poster from having their car damaged.

Sharing advice in the comments, another Redditor cautioned the original poster to check on the battery, writing, "We had bullets ingress from the top to bottom into batteries and cause serious thermal issues."

