Driver catches vandal taking bat to brand-new Tesla with hidden camera: 'This is so infuriating'

A video showing someone hitting a brand-new Tesla with a baseball bat has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by user adidasemoji (@adidasemoji), shows footage taken by a hidden camera in the car where a man pulls up next to the brand new Tesla model 3 car, parks his car, and jumps out and starts hitting the side of the Tesla with a baseball bat.

As part of the post, the owner, who parked his car in the parking lot at work, showed the damage inflicted on his new car which had received several dents as a result of the battering it received by the random person. The video received over 84,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

The OP posted several more videos in his quest to find the vandal and shared that he had reported the incident to the police. In a later post, the OP shared that, luckily, he found the mysterious vandal, and he plans to press charges.

Unfortunately, vandalism of electric vehicles and their charging stations is not uncommon. Cities and municipalities must overcome this if they want to encourage widespread adoption of EVs, which is critical to reduce the number of gas-guzzling cars contributing to global pollution. Positioning EV charging stations in busy, well-lit areas could be one solution while another could be installing cameras at charging stations to catch vandals in the act.

EVs are a great alternative to fuel-powered cars because they don't run on dirty energy sources such as gas and oil. While some may argue that EVs are still contributing to pollution because of the dirty energy used to mine the lithium used in their batteries and power charging infrastructure, the technology is getting cleaner every day. As the world continues to increase its reliance on renewable energy, then this will reduce.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Additionally, driving an EV produces no pollution at all, so even when you take these points into consideration, driving an EV still produces significantly less pollution than cars that run on burning gasoline.

A lot of commenters shared in the OP's frustration.

🗣️ When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"This is so infuriating," one person commented.

Another wrote, "Lots of Tesla haters for some reason."

"Worst feeling ever," another lamented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.