Tesla driver dumbfounded after making shocking discovery on vehicle: 'I'm not an expert'

One Tesla owner took to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit to solve the mystery of what happened to their tire after discovering a large gash that deflated it.

"Got a notification at work that my tire was low, went to look for a nail but couldn't find anything until I went to the pump and found this deep cut," wrote the Tesla driver.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post sparked a range of concern as Redditors in the community wondered if the Tesla was another victim of vandalism.

"I'm not an expert, but it looks like a knife gash to me," wrote one speculator. They asked if the car's Sentry Mode could provide any insight, but the original poster stated it did not.

Another commenter sought to clear up the speculation: "Definitely not that at all, it's a sidewalk separation."

Without a clear cause, there's no doubt that Tesla drivers have been on high alert in recent months because of a slew of reports about Teslas being vandalized. Mass protests against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, have been held across the U.S.

Across the world, Teslas have been vandalized in an act of defiance against Musk. These incidents, combined with Musk's political beliefs, have contributed to a drop in Tesla sales, as last quarter the car company saw a 13.5% drop in sales from the same period last year.

Electric vehicles are crucial components in slowing the damage from carbon pollution that spews from traditional combustion vehicles. Benefits such as slashing what drivers spend on fuel, tax incentives, and no planet-harming pollution have made EVs a highly popular option. While their popularity is still on the rise, with other car companies still seeing growth, Tesla's decline in sales is worrying to all those who advocate for fully renewable transportation methods.

Indeed, the vandalism of EVs may be causing more harm than good overall. As more consumers are wary of buying Tesla EVs because of worries about vandalism, the environmental benefits that come from more transitioning to electric vehicles are held back. Moving away from vandalism that impacts the average consumer and focusing on activism against policies can be more effective, and leaves individuals trying to do their best for the planet.

"Seen similar before and yep it's a gash from a knife," wrote another commenter.

Still, the OP seems to think it is not an act of vandalism. "Looking at the angle again, doesn't look like someone would cut it," they wrote.

