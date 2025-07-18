Tesla owner devastated after shocking incident at truck stop: 'Pretty upset about it'

A Tesla owner received a shock while on a Buc-ee's run in Richmond, Kentucky.

They shared a picture of their damaged car, which they had had for under two weeks, in r/TeslaModel3.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture shows a scratch on the body.

"Sentry Mode missed who did it too. … Pretty upset about it," the original poster said about the electric vehicle's security system and the incident in general.

When vandalism like this happens, it can make it more difficult for others to adopt electric vehicles. That, in turn, makes it difficult for everyone to stop using oil and gas.

Those non-renewable resources don't just cost more over time. They also pollute our environment and aren't safe or healthy for us.

One of the biggest concerns about EVs is their batteries. Lithium mining creates pollution, but not as much as oil and gas extraction.

The human rights violations within the industry are concerning as well. As The Washington Post reported, lithium mining exploits Congolese people. And no one should suffer as we transition to clean energy.

While the industry works to obtain lithium more ethically, other battery solutions are in the offing. A Finnish company has been experimenting with a battery that uses sand to store energy. And German startup Tozero is solving the problem of how to recycle lithium batteries.

While they aren't widespread solutions, they're steps in the right direction to make EVs better for everyone.

As for the Tesla owner with the scratched car, several people showed sympathy in the comments.

"I don't understand why people act this way. You're also the second one to post that sentry mode didn't catch who did it. Sorry this happened to you," one person said.

Another user added: "A lot of posts about people missing stuff from their sentry mode. Tesla needs to fix that ASAP."

